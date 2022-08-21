HRCP condemns attack on minority community

LAHORE: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Saturday condemned violence against a minority community.
A man belonging to Ahmadi community was stabbed and killed at a bus stop in Punjab town allegedly for not raising a religious slogan. In another incident in Sahiwal, man from the same community was assaulted reportedly because the plaque outside his home commemorating his soldier father read ‘shaheed’. The HRCP demanded that the perpetrators be held accountable and the state must roll back the narrative that has gripped Pakistan and is responsible for faith-based violence.
Islamabad:US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome celebrated the importance of the United States and Pakistan’s 75...
Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be commencing his official visit to European countries with...
ISLAMABAD: In order to get multimillion dollars project loans from international lenders, Pakistan will have to...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force Directorate General Public Relations on Saturday released a short documentary to...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz’s Political Secretary Zeeshan Malik on Saturday shared a...
FAISALABAD: Khadija, a medical student, who was allegedly physically and mentally abused in Faisalabad for refusing to...
Comments