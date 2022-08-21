HRCP condemns attack on minority community

LAHORE: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Saturday condemned violence against a minority community.

A man belonging to Ahmadi community was stabbed and killed at a bus stop in Punjab town allegedly for not raising a religious slogan. In another incident in Sahiwal, man from the same community was assaulted reportedly because the plaque outside his home commemorating his soldier father read ‘shaheed’. The HRCP demanded that the perpetrators be held accountable and the state must roll back the narrative that has gripped Pakistan and is responsible for faith-based violence.