Medical student debunks rumours of ‘reconciliation’ with abusers

FAISALABAD: Khadija, a medical student, who was allegedly physically and mentally abused in Faisalabad for refusing to marry her friend’s father, has released a video statement debunking rumours that she and her family have reconciled with the alleged abusers, reported Geo News.

In her video statement, she stated: “A video has gone viral on social media Friday morning that we have reconciled with these criminals, but I have not reconciled with this criminal family.” She said that the viral video was made some time back by Anna (her friend and prime suspect Sheikh Danish Ali’s daughter), and that she did not know why it was made at the time. It should be noted that a video showing the medical student being tortured recently surfaced on internet, in which her hair and eyebrows were cut, and she was forced to lick the shoes of the suspects.

Our correspondent adds: Another accused of torture and harassment of Khadija was remanded for 14 days.