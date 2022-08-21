Punjab punishing cops who tortured PTI workers: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government has removed police officers allegedly involved in the torture of PTI leaders and workers on May 25 during the party’s Azadi March.

“Lahore CCPO, operations and investigation DIGs have been removed from their posts for exceeding their powers during the by-election and on May 25,” said Home Minister Col (retd) Hashim Dogar Saturday while talking to media.

Dogar said disciplinary actions were underway against the police officials involved in torture of PTI workers. He said that cases were also registered against the people involved in torture incidents inside the Punjab Assembly and police were conducting raids to arrest the suspects by following all the legal formalities and obtaining search warrants from the respective area magistrates.

Initially, 30 police inspectors are being dismissed from service, the home minister revealed. In addition to this, four SPs and seven DSPs have been suspended for exceeding or abusing their powers and a high-level inquiry has been launched into the matter.

A sub-inspector has been dismissed from service for pointing his gun at women in Faisalabad. The home minister warned other officials against overstepping their authority for the sake of political loyalty.