PTI govt left Pakistan’s economy in worse shape

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government, headed by Imran Khan, left the economy in a worse shape when he was voted out by parliament. More importantly, it lacked any direction or purpose as it started with its flagship ‘Naya Housing’ Program despite the fact it had the chance to set things right and the most important issue was to get the external account balanced.

This is the gist of various lectures of Atif Rehman Mian, a Pakistani-American economist, and his tweets on Pakistan’s economy. Atif said that Imran Khan focused on the Naya Housing Program which served nothing but helped aggravate the balance of payment issue as the real estate business creates demand for import of many items, which eat up the foreign exchange reserves.

“Instead of generating industrial activities, focusing on the services sector and agriculture sector, the non-productive sector of real estate has been on the radar of the government. The PTI inherited a bad economy but it left an even worse economy,” he said.

Atif also pointed out that the powerful are knee-deep in unproductive, rent-seeking sectors like real estate and sugar. That must change. The taxation and incentive structure must favor productive activities over unproductive ones — and open up the economy to women. He maintained that there is an elite capture of the economy in Pakistan, which is particularly pernicious and unproductive. Pakistan stands out in how poorly its median citizen fares on basic needs such as education and health even when compared to countries with similar income per capita.

“Pakistan’s structure for economic growth is fundamentally flawed and it needs to be changed to overcome the long-standing chronic problem of balance of payment issue. This can be changed through investment in productive sectors instead of unproductive ones — such as the real estate and sugar industry.”

The balance of payment issue always bites the growth of the country as it always becomes a chronic issue because of the upper and middle-income class in Pakistan not for the poor. Importing cars and oil and other luxurious items cause a balance of payment issue, which slows down the economy.

In his latest tweet, he pointed out that in Pakistan, politicians and journalists are not aware of the fact that the POL products which are imported cannot be subsidized and they are clamoring to reduce petrol prices in Pakistan. This is irresponsible and short-sighted. Petrol in Pakistan is currently 20% cheaper than neighboring India. However, he said that high petrol prices must be accompanied by a serious energy transition policy, for example using the revenue from higher petrol tax to invest in energy transition. This includes public transport, solar, and electrification.

“It is time for political parties to come up with genuine plans for meeting Pakistan’s energy needs in a sustainable way as artificially lowering prices like the previous government with no credible long-run plan will only sink the country further.”

He said that Pakistan needs a political grand bargain. It also needs to find that common space that every functioning society needs.

Mentioning about the tragedy of Pakistani politics, Atif said everyone peddles in conspiracy theories and has no vision or competence to offer. He refers to the statement of Imran Khan which says that a foreign power was behind the conspiracy to overthrow his government and the opposition says that the PTI government was imposed on the country to fulfill the foreign agenda. He said that such kinds of statements serve nothing but chaos and mess that takes a toll on the economy.

He pointed out that the larger failure was an incapacity to understand Pakistan’s macro challenges. PTI inherited a currency crisis that was already months in motion, but it had done no planning owing to which the precious time and reserves were wasted with silly schemes. He suggested that the Pakistan government should adopt a sustainable energy policy based on solar, wind and hydro generation. This kind of energy will not eat up the reserves and would not cause the problem of balance of payment issue.

He said that the elite class across the political divide are in the sugar industry which thrives on huge subsidies and still it is not competitive when it comes to exporting to the international market. He said that in Pakistan real estate development cannot bring progress on a sustainable basis as its valuation is mostly based on speculations and more importantly estate development cannot be exported to the people living in foreign countries. However, Pakistan needs to focus on the industrial, services and agriculture sectors for export purposes. He also stressed investment in research and development for boosting the yield in the agriculture sector.

Mian Atif also drew attention towards unwanted steps for growth in the economy, mentioning that the countrymen in the PTI government got the emotional appeal for dam knowing the fact that growth is a serious business, which requires building value chains ‘inside’ the country, and it also requires building capacities of the people in Pakistan, firms and the government, but this basic sense was missing. So much so, before becoming the part of a cabinet member of the PTI government, the then Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, while speaking in Geo News program Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, had presented a charge sheet against the Imran Khan government’s economic policies. He had also said, “We don’t know where the economy is heading towards. We will have to put our house in order.”

The captain of the ship has to stand firm and be strong or the vessel won’t move ahead, Tareen had said.

Shabar Zaidi, an eminent chartered accountant who also served as FBR chairman in the PTI government, has said he was convinced that the state had gone bankrupt since 1976 as in his viewpoint when the borrowing liabilities have increased than the total assets of the country that generate income, then that state goes into bankruptcy. Zaidi said he considers those ones as assets that generate income. He termed those economists who say countries do not go bankrupt and default as they have assets with them with more worth than liabilities are at fault. He also referred to Sri Lanka which first went bankrupt and then declared it as a defaulter.

Zaidi goes on to say that Pakistan needs to go for import substitution industry, value addition in its industrial products and investment in its human resources development and this is how the exports will further go up with no more evaporation of dollars. He also went on to say that defence and debt servicing eat up 80 percent of revenue. He stressed that the existing revenue to real GDP stands at 7-8 percent, which also needs to be increased. Zaidi suggested that for a state, bankruptcy is not a problem as the state can go for restructuring and surgery of the current state of the economy, which is now inevitable.