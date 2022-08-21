Gujarat rape, killings case: USCIRF slams release of 11 convicted men

WASHINGTON: The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, USCIRF, on Saturday strongly condemned the “unjustified” release of 11 men who had been convicted for raping Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots and killing 14 members of her family.

“USCIRF strongly condemns the early and unjustified release of 11 men sentenced to life in prison for raping a pregnant Muslim woman and committing murder against Muslim victims during the 2002 Gujarat riots,” USCIRF vice chair Abraham Cooper said in a statement, international media reported.

On Monday, the convicts were released from a Godhra Jail after the Gujarat government approved their application to reduce their sentences under its remission policy.

Thousands of grassroots workers and women and human rights activists have urged the Supreme Court to revoke the remission.

In a statement, they said, “It shames us that on the day we should celebrate our freedoms and be proud of our independence, the women of India instead saw gang-rapists and mass murderers freed as an act of state largesse.”

“The remission of these sentences is not only immoral and unconscionable, but it also violates the state of Gujarat’s own existing remission policy and the guidelines issued by the central government to states,” it added.

“The trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again,” said Bilkis Bano after 11 convicts who gang-raped her and killed her children during the Godhra riots in 2002 were released under the Gujarat government’s remission policy.

“Two days ago, on August 15, the trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again. When I heard that the 11 convicted men who devastated my family and my life, and took from me my 3-year-old daughter, had walked free,” Bilkis Bano said in the statement.

She also appealed to the state government to give her back the “right to live without fear and in peace”.

“I appeal to the Gujarat government, please, undo this harm. Give me back my right to live without fear and in peace. Please, ensure that my family and I are kept safe,” said Bano.