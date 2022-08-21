13 dead as Somali forces storm hotel

MOGADISHU: At least 13 civilians have been killed and dozens wounded in an Islamist militant attack on a hotel in the Somali capital, officials said on Saturday, as security forces battled gunmen barricaded inside many hours after the siege began.
Fighters from the al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabaab stormed the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu on Friday evening in a hail of gunfire and bomb blasts.
Scores of people were trapped inside but officials said many including children have since been rescued.
Sporadic gunfire and loud explosions could be heard into Saturday afternoon, but details remain difficult to verify in the chaos.
ALGIERS: More than 10 percent of a Unesco-listed biosphere reserve has been destroyed by fires that tore through...
ISTANBUL: Russian fertilisers and agricultural products must be able to reach world markets “unimpeded” or a...
ISTANBUL: At least 32 people were killed and dozens were injured in two separate road accidents in southeast Turkey on...
LONDON: Railway staff in Britain on Saturday staged the latest in a series of strikes, the second in three days, as...
Ag AFPMOSCOW: A drone was shot down over the headquarters of Russia´s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea on Saturday,...
BUENOS AIRES: A nurse in the Argentine city of Cordoba has been arrested in connection with the deaths of at least two...
Comments