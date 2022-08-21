Argentine nurse held in deaths of babies

BUENOS AIRES: A nurse in the Argentine city of Cordoba has been arrested in connection with the deaths of at least two otherwise healthy babies born in a hospital, a prosecutor said on Saturday.

Brenda Aguero, 27, was arrested Friday by order of prosecutor Raul Garzon, who is investigating the deaths of five newborns at the Neonatal Maternity Hospital in Cordoba, 435 miles (700 kilometers) northwest of Buenos Aires.

Garzon told local media that the nurse has been charged with the murder of two babies pending review of the medical records of three other infants.

“The babies died because a substance found in their bodies was incompatible with life,” Garzon said, adding that an excess of potassium was discovered. In addition, he said, eight other newborns were sickened but did not die.