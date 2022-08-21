Thousands fete South Africa’s new Zulu king

NONGOMA, South Africa: Thousands of people gathered at the Zulu royal palace in South Africa on Saturday to witness the crowning of a new king in the country´s richest and most influential traditional monarchy.
Misuzulu Zulu, 47, ascended to the throne once held by his late father, Goodwill Zwelithini, during traditional ceremonies that were partially overshadowed by a bitter succession dispute.
“Today the Zulu nation starts a new chapter. I promise I will work to unite the Zulu nation,” the new sovereign told well-wishers speaking from a podium in a large white marquee, wearing a traditional leopard skin and a necklace of predator claws.
