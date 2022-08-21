Mexico arrests ex-top prosecutor over disappearance of 43 students

MEXICO CITY: Mexico on Friday arrested a former attorney general who led a controversial investigation into the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 -- one of the country’s worst human rights tragedies.

Arrest warrants were also issued for dozens more suspects including military personnel, police officers and cartel members, prosecutors announced.

Ex-attorney general Jesus Murillo Karam is the most senior figure detained so far in connection with the case, which shocked the nation and generated international condemnation.

He is considered the architect of the so-called “historical truth” version of events presented in 2015 by the government of then-president Enrique Pena Nieto that was widely rejected, including by relatives.

Murillo Karam, a former heavyweight of the once-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), was arrested for the crimes of forced disappearance, torture and perverting justice, the attorney general’s office said.

Arrest warrants were also issued for 20 members of the military, five administrative and judicial officials, 44 police officers and 14 members of the Guerreros Unidos cartel, prosecutors later announced.