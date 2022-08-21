Six Hong Kong pro-democracy activists plead guilty to subversion

HONG KONG: Six Hong Kongers who belonged to a pro-independence student group pleaded guilty on Saturday to charges of subverting the state under a Beijing-drafted security law, according to local media HK01.
The case of a seventh defendant remains unresolved as more time is required for legal consultation, the online news portal reported. They appeared in the Hong Kong district court.
Members of the group Returning Valiant, aged 15 to 25 at the time of their arrest last year, are accused of conspiring with other people between January and May 2021 to organise or participate in overthrowing or undermining the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong governments.
The seven were arrested last May over social-media comments that could constitute subversion, the South China Morning Post reported at the time, citing unidentified people. Several posts on the group’s Facebook question the government’s policies on Covid-19, while others directly call for Hong Kongers to rise up against authorities. —AFP
ALGIERS: More than 10 percent of a Unesco-listed biosphere reserve has been destroyed by fires that tore through...
ISTANBUL: Russian fertilisers and agricultural products must be able to reach world markets “unimpeded” or a...
ISTANBUL: At least 32 people were killed and dozens were injured in two separate road accidents in southeast Turkey on...
LONDON: Railway staff in Britain on Saturday staged the latest in a series of strikes, the second in three days, as...
Ag AFPMOSCOW: A drone was shot down over the headquarters of Russia´s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea on Saturday,...
MOGADISHU: At least 13 civilians have been killed and dozens wounded in an Islamist militant attack on a hotel in the...
Comments