Six Hong Kong pro-democracy activists plead guilty to subversion

HONG KONG: Six Hong Kongers who belonged to a pro-independence student group pleaded guilty on Saturday to charges of subverting the state under a Beijing-drafted security law, according to local media HK01.

The case of a seventh defendant remains unresolved as more time is required for legal consultation, the online news portal reported. They appeared in the Hong Kong district court.

Members of the group Returning Valiant, aged 15 to 25 at the time of their arrest last year, are accused of conspiring with other people between January and May 2021 to organise or participate in overthrowing or undermining the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong governments.

The seven were arrested last May over social-media comments that could constitute subversion, the South China Morning Post reported at the time, citing unidentified people. Several posts on the group’s Facebook question the government’s policies on Covid-19, while others directly call for Hong Kongers to rise up against authorities. —AFP