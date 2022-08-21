Southee, Boult demolish WI as New Zealand level series

BRIDGETOWN: Tim Southee and Trent Boult combined to demolish the West Indies top-order batting as New Zealand scored a series-levelling victory in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Friday.
After Finn Allen’s 96 anchored the Black Caps to 212 off 48.2 overs batting first on another challenging pitch, Southee and Bolt claimed three wickets apiece as the home side limped to 63 for seven off 22.4 overs when a second heavy shower resulted in a prolonged delay to the day/night fixture.
Set a revised target of 212 off 41 overs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern scoring method, Yannic Cariah’s 52 in his debut ODI innings and a swashbuckling 49 off 31 balls by Alzarri Joseph gave the tourists a fright in a frenetic 85-run ninth-wicket partnership.
However Southee was summoned by stand-in captain Tom Latham and he responded immediately by bowling Joseph while Allen completed an excellent boundary catch to end Cariah’s effort as the West Indies were eventually dismissed for 161 off 35.3 overs to lose by 50 runs and set the stage for the series decider on Sunday.
Southee’s final figures were four for 19 while Boult’s six-over spell at the start of the innings earned him three for 18.
Earlier, opening batsman Allen’s effort off 117 balls with seven fours and three sixes was one of just four double-figure innings as the Black Caps, beaten in the first match by five wickets at the same venue two days earlier, were again found wanting against the home side’s combination of spin and pace.
“I’ve always known I’ve got the grit in me but I never showed it. Showing now that I can do it is good,” said Allen on receiving the ‘Man of the Match’ award.
Score Board
West Indies won the toss
New Zealand Innings
Guptill c Brooks b Holder 3
Allen b Holder 96
Conway b Joseph 6
Latham (c)†c Sinclair b Holder 0
Mitchell c Hosein b Sinclair 41
Bracewell c Brooks b Hosein 6
Phillips c Pooran b Hosein 9
Neesham c †Hope b Sinclair 1
Santner not out 26
Southee b Sinclair 4
Boult c & b Sinclair 16
Extras: (lb 2, w 2) 4
Total: 48.2 Ov (RR: 4.38) 212
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 3.4 ov, 2-30, 8.5 ov, 3-31, 9.4 ov, 4-115, 29.5 ov, 5-150, 35.2 ov, 6-164, 39.1 ov, 7-165, 40.1 ov, 8-167, 41.2 ov, 9-181, 43.4 ov, 10-212, 48.2 ov
Bowling: Kyle Mayers 4-0-21-0, Jason Holder 9-2-24-3, Alzarri Joseph 10-2-47-1, Akeal Hosein 10-1-51-2, Yannic Cariah 7-0-26-0 Kevin Sinclair 8.2-0-41-4
West Indies Innings (Target: 212)
Hope † c Allen b Boult 16
Mayers c †Latham b Boult 0
Brooks b Southee 0
Brandon c Bracewell b Southee 2
Carty run out (Guptill) 16
Pooran (c) b Boult 2
Holder c Guptill b Southee 0
Cariah c Allen b Santner 52
Hosein c Southee b Phillips 11
Joseph b Southee 49
Sinclair not out 3
Extras:(lb 2, w 8) 10
Total: 35.3 Ov (RR: 4.53,) 161
Fall of wickets: 1-3, 0.6 ov, 2-11, 3.5 ov, 3-21, 7.4 ov, 4-23, 8.1 ov, 5-26, 8.6 ov, 6-27, 9.3 ov, 7-55, 19.3 ov, 8-72, 23.4 ov, 9-157, 34.2 ov, 10-161, 35.3 ov
Bowling: Trent Boult 6-1-18-3, Tim Southee 7-1-22-4, James Neesham 5-0-31-0, Michael Bracewell 7-0-33-0, Mitchell Santner 7.3-0-21-1, Glenn Phillips 3-0-34-1
Match result: NZ won by 50 runs
Player of the match: Finn Allen
Umpires: Joel Wilson, Nigel Duguid
