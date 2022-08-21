Pakistan go down in WJS semis

ISLAMABAD: Ashab Irfan staged a gallant show before going down fighting against Egyptian Mohammad Zakariah in the deciding match as Pakistan failed to make it to the final of the World Junior Squash Team event at Nancy (France) Saturday.

Following a 1-1, draw, the semifinal was decided in the last match with Ashab making a brave effort to keep Pakistan in the tie till the fourth game.

Following one game all, Ashab was leading 9-6 against Zakariah in the third. However, he went on to lose it 13-11.

In the fourth game, he made a recovery to draw level at 8-8 before losing it 11-8.

Zakariah won 11-6, 7-11, 13-11, 11-8.

Earlier, Hamza Khan disappointed the Pakistan camp with a weak display of squash, losing to Kareem Al Torkey. The Egyptian won 11-8, 11-8, 11-5 to put his team 1-0 up.

Noor Zaman then played brilliantly for Pakistan, beating Mohammed Nasser 11-3, 11-7, 3-11, 11-6, to put Pakistan on equal terms. Noor was seen at his best and turned out to be a superior opponent in all departments of the game.