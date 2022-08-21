Injured Shaheen to miss Asia Cup, England series

ISLAMABAD: Shaheen Shah, the tormentor of India in the T20 World Cup match last year, will be missing out on the action on August 28 when the two arch-rivals clash in the Asia Cup.

Shaheen’s return to international cricket has been delayed for another four to six weeks meaning he will not be in a position to represent the country in Asia Cup and later in the home series against England.

“Shaheen has been advised six weeks rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and MRI reports.

This means Shaheen has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup and home series against England but is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

'The News' has learnt that MRI conducted on Shaheen in Rotterdam the other day suggested that the ligament problem because of the overflow of knee fluid still persists. “The moment he injured himself in Sri Lanka while diving some of the knee fluid slipped out of the knee making adjacent ligament fragile. Until fluid completely dries out, chances of his return to international cricket are bleak,” one of the specialists accompanying the team said.

He said that he required at least six weeks of rest before a fresh MRI test. “We want to see Shaheen completely fit before he returns to international cricket. It will be extremely difficult for Shaheen to come straight into international cricket. He will need rehabilitation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PCB selectors have started discussions on his replacement for the Asia Cup.

“Besides being the best fast bowler in the business, Shaheen also adds variety into the attack, being a left arm bowler.

We don’t have any outstanding left-arm pacer to replace him for the Asia Cup. We are considering our options and hopefully will be in a position to finalise his replacement in a couple of days,” a selector told 'The News'.

The most likely to be considered for replacing Shaheen are Mohammad Hasnain and Hasan Ali.

Shaheen will stay with the squad to complete his rehabilitation. The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday (tomorrow).

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said he had spoken with Shaheen about this. “He is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team.

Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October.

“PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket.”