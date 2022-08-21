Powerless LG reps warn of boycotting anti-polio drive

JAMRUD: Elected local government representatives on Saturday threatened to boycott the upcoming anti-polio campaign as they said they had not been given powers even several months after they got elected.
An emergency meeting of LG representatives was held in Jamrud on Saturday. Tehsil Chairman Syed Nawab Afridi from Jamiat Ulema-e-slam, along with the chairmen of Muttahida Azad Panel, peasant councilors, youth councillors, women councilors attended the meeting.
The elected representatives expressed their anger at what they called a biased behavior by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards them and said that if the local government representatives are not given their constitutional powers and funds by September 5, they would boycott anti-polio campaigns.
