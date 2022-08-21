UoP VC gets Academic Excellence Award-2022

PESHAWAR: Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) on Wednesday conferred Academic Excellence Award-2022 upon Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees.
Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman presented the award to Dr Idrees at a ceremony held to acknowledge the heroes of Pakistan on account of the country’s 75th Independence Day in Lahore. The APSUP organised the ceremony to appreciate the stars of Pakistan who made their mark in Impact Ranking and QS Ranking.
A spokesman for the university said that Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees was presented the award in recognition of his commitment to promoting education and academia, and for leading the University of Peshawar towards improvement in various international rankings, including Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking and QS Ranking.
