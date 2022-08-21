Girl student found dead

PESHAWAR: A girl student of Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) Mardan was found dead in a mysterious situation, said police on Saturday. She was found dead at her room in girls hostel.
She belonged to Swat and was the student of Post RN Nursing two years diploma in BKMC. Her body was shifted to Mardan Medical Complex for autopsy. Sheikh Maltoon Police Station registered the case and started investigation.
ISLAMABAD: Experts have called for coal-fired power generation to optimise the energy mix for the resolution of the...
PESHAWAR: Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaliqur Rehman has...
LANDIKOTAL: Khpal Walk Pashtunistan Movement patron-in-chief Dr Khan Baba along with his supporters and followers...
JAMRUD: Elected local government representatives on Saturday threatened to boycott the upcoming anti-polio campaign as...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial president and former federal minister for defence Pervez Khattak said on...
PESHAWAR: The promotion board of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has approved the promotion of 46 officers to the rank...
Comments