Drive against traffic rules’ violations

Islamabad : The campaign of Islamabad Capital Traffic Police (ICTP) to check violations of traffic rules was in full swing and special efforts were being made to maintain traffic discipline in the city.

The main objective of this road safety campaign was to ensure safety for people while road users were being educated on lane discipline during driving.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has constituted special teams to control lane violations on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Strict checking was being made against those not using helmets during bike ride.

ICTP’s team remains present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar (Kashmir) highway to educate road users about traffic rules ICTP s FM Radio 92.4 was also disseminating messages about road safety and educates the audience about traffic rules.

SSP (Traffic) has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws.

He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during the drive as the sole purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens will follow traffic rules and help ICTP through their cooperation in ensuring a secure traffic system in the city.