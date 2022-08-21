Power surge causes malfunctioning of home appliances

Islamabad : Power surges caused malfunctioning in home electric appliances in sector F-11 where residents have approached the relevant authorities to probe into this incident.

According to the details, there was a fault in the power transformer that led to the mixing of wires and an increase of voltage up to 440 volts.

Faulty wiring is a potential cause of power surges, which are more likely to happen with damaged or exposed electrical wires. These signs include burn marks, a burning smell coming from wiring, a buzzing sound and circuit breakers frequently tripping.

Amina Bajwa, a resident of Sector F-11, said that there was a power surge and all home electrical appliances got affected including UPS, stabilizers, refrigerators, LED lights, and air conditioners.

She said that the power surge caused the loss of three UPS, two refrigerators, one television, one fan, and multiple LED lights, adding “If there were some problems with wires then the relevant authorities should have resolved this issue.”

All the houses that were connected to this power transformer faced a similar situation and residents had to bear the losses of their electrical appliances.

Heavy rains have caused huge damage to the infrastructure including electric supply lines in the capital city. A number of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) teams have been working on the ground but thunderstorms coupled with rains have complicated the situation and created problems for them.

Iesco in its statement asked the affected people to provide a reference number and register their claims on 118 after which it would probe into the issue.