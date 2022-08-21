13 more test positive for corona in Pindi

Rawalpindi : As many as 13 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,490. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the infected cases included 43,891 from Rawalpindi and 3,599 from other districts.

Among the new cases, seven arrived from Potohar town, five from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from Taxila.

“Presently, 120 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while two confirmed patients are admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital,” the report added.

The report further said that 6,998,459 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,503 samples were collected, out of which 1,490 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.86 per cent.