People are talking about

-- the renaissance of Pakistani cinema which has witnessed a number of blockbusters that are on par with their counterparts across the border. People say the need is to give time and space to the industry in order to let it thrive in the entertainment world, as it can be claimed positively that our indigenous silver screen productions can certainly attract and sustain the attention of viewers and have the potential to bring about a change in the thinking of even hard line critics.

-- the new currency note to mark the diamond jubilee of independence and how the 75-rupee banknote is quite distinctive. Emerald green in colour, it features the portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on the obverse and a vignette of the national animal, markhor, and the national tree deodar, on its reverse. People say even those who are not avid collectors will still find the philosophy behind the banknote’s design quite fascinating.

-- how celebratory gunfire has often turned a joyous event into an occasion of distress and the fact that such habits reflect a serious lack of concern for the implications of one’s actions on others. People say celebratory firing takes place all over the country and despite a province wide ban on the display of arms and a codified procedure for the possession of weapons by common citizens, there appears to be no management of the license awarding process by the authorities.

-- the violation of merit is one of the many neglected problems ailing life in the country and recently, some posts starting from BPS-7 were allegedly sold out in Quetta against amazing sums of money due to which deserving candidates lost out. People say the government should transfer the responsibility of conducting tests to a reliable testing service so the candidates can be picked on merit, while the authorities should take strict action against those who ignore merit for illegal gratification.

-- how businessmen need to realise that there are sports beyond cricket and they have the opportunity to grow their businesses while promoting and sponsoring athletes like javelin throw athlete, Arshad and many more in different games and disciplines. People say they will not regret this decision since double gold winner Arshad is now hungry for a world record, so it would not be a bad deal to sponsor the Commonwealth Games champion if he wins the world title by breaking the record.

-- how a good taxation policy that taxes all incomes equitably is essential to ensure sustainable economic growth and provide relief but sadly, successive governments giving in to the political pressure of different lobbies, stop short of taxing the untaxed and under taxed sectors, shifting the tax burden onto existing corporate and individual taxpayers. People say no matter how tough times are the present crisis can be an opportunity to put our house in order by taxing the sacred cows of our economy.

-- that a door-to-door verification of voters in preparation for the upcoming by-polls and the general election revealed that four million people have passed away and how it is proof that something is wrong with the system of keeping track of birth and death rates. People say many persons do not report this vital information because they are unaware of the consequences, so there should be a concerted effort by the government to ensure they report both deaths and births. – I.H.