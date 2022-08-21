RDA ordered to plan for swift service delivery

Rawalpindi: Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Saturday directed all the directorates of the authority to come up with their plans for swift service delivery, transparency, the citizens facilitation and good governance.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure protection and preservation of the official record besides scanning and computerization of the entire records of the housing societies on fast track basis.

In order to introduce pro-people initiatives, a proper waiting area should be set up in RDA office, he said adding, all the officials must ensure punctuality besides observing official decorum in their offices.

Smoking must also be avoided in the waiting area, he added. The DG further directed the authorities that a smoking corner be established in the RDA building.

He ordered the LD&EM and MP&TE Directorates to submit proposals to increase revenue generation and the officers to develop timelines and systems for completion of the transfer deeds.