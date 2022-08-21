No place for corrupt persons in transport dept: minister

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema has said that corruption of even one pie will not be tolerated in any way and there is no place for a corrupt person in this institution; he expressed these views while presiding over the performance evaluation meeting of Secretary RTAs here on Saturday.

Secretary RTAs from all districts of Punjab participated in the meeting.

Provincial Minister for Transport said that there is no place for those who do not work. “We want work and performance and stern action would be taken against the officer or employee who is not fulfilling his responsibility properly”.

The minister stressed over the checking of route permit and vehicle fitness. He also directed to expedite the action against vehicles emitting smoke under the smog policy.

The officers were also reprimanded for laxity in the ongoing anti-dengue activities.

Provincial Transport Minister further said that the officers and employees with good performance would be appreciated and honoured and there is a dire need to change this corrupt system. The minister also directed to ensure fitness checking of all those vehicles, which are out there on the roads to avoid accidents.