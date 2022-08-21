SHO suspended for registering false case

LAHORE ; SHO Gujjarpura Sub Inspector M Afzal was suspended for registering a false case against a citizen.

In the inquiry, SHO Gujjarpura and other officials were found guilty. The suspended officials include TSI Nazim Ali, ASI Khalil Ahmed, Constables Sarfraz, Zahoor Ahmed, Muzaffar, Ali Ansar, Adeel and Driver Constable Bilal.

DIG Operations suspended all the officials after being found guilty in the inquiry.

1100 cops active in flood relief activities: At least 1100 police personnel of Punjab police are engaged in relief activities in the flood-affected areas of DG Khan Region and so far more than 4,700 people trapped in the flood water have been shifted to safe places by the police.

Police rescued more than 1,700 cattle of local citizens and brought them to safe places. Police control room is active in DG Khan for timely help of flood-affected citizens. Around 17 relief camps of Punjab police have been established to help flood victims and 22 police boat teams are also engaged in relief operations.

All the police transports are being used for transfer of victims, while foolproof security arrangements have been made for families in relief camps. RPOs and DPOs including Additional IG South Punjab have been directed to monitor the situation personally and the supervisory officers should remain in the field during the relief activities and coordinate with the district administration, rescue and other departments.

Two injured in firing incident: Unidentified suspects shot and injured two men who were returning home after work in Batapur on Saturday.

Reportedly, the victim Liaqat Ali was returning home from his shop along with his disciple Luqman Maseeh. As they reached near Sheeshay Wali Masjid, two unidentified suspected motorcyclists approached and intercepted them and opened firing.

The victim received injuries and fell down. They were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police registered a case and were investigating the matter further.

Robbers held: Garden Town investigations police have arrested two members of a snatching gang on Saturday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Sikandar and Bilal Butt. Police also recovered cash Rs500,000 and illegal weapons from their custody.

They also confessed to committing various bids during investigations. The suspects were arrested after police conducted a raid on a tip-off at a hideout.

Bike-lifter arrested: Sanda Police have arrested a suspect involved in at least 18 bike-lifting bids on Saturday. The suspect identified as Sultan was involved in at least 14 cases of snatching, robbery, and bike lifting in Shahdara.

As many as four cases of bike lifting were registered in Hanjarwal, Tibbi City, Shadbagh and Bhatti Gate against him. Police also recovered at least six bikes from his custody. He has been handed over to Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) for further investigations.