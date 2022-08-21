LWMC conducts Clean & Green drive in campuses

LAHORE : The Community Mobilisation Wing of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started an awareness campaign at various city educational institutions to sensitise the young generation about waste disposal.

The campaign was started on the instructions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Waste Management Company Rafia Haider who asked the company staff to actively highlight importance of cleanliness in educational institutions.

Following these directions, the company has conducted Clean and Green awareness drive at various educational institutions in which famous YouTuber Abdullah Mian also participated.

Company officials said that awareness was given about the importance of planting trees while students who performed well were made Clean Campus Ambassadors.

The objective of making Clean Campus Ambassadors was to promote the importance of cleanliness among the students; CEO Lahore Waste Management Company Rafia Haider said adding that awareness among students was an effort to take along the future generation in making visible changes in the society.

“Students are our future and with their participation and awareness, our tomorrow will become ideal,” she said and appreciated the efforts of educational institutions for cooperating with the company in this campaign.