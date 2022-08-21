Four persons arrested for extorting money

LAHORE : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing on Saturday has arrested four persons including two foreigners in various operations over the charges of extorting money.

It has learnt that the accused were involved in extorting money from the complainant on the pretext of tax and customs clearance charges by sending fake documents through WhatsApp while luring gifts. In the first operation, Iqbal Saleem, Faiq Ahmed and Nigerian National Anuzi Gerald Afiani were arrested. In another operation, the Cybercrime Circle Lahore arrested the accused Joseph Chinedu from Islamabad in a successful raid. The accused used to collect money from the complainants on the pretext of tax and customs clearance charges by sending fake documents through WhatsApp, recovered from the accused. The FIA team has seized digital evidence from the accused and cases have been registered against them under the PECA Act.