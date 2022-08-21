FJMU earns distinction

LAHORE : Fatima Jinnah Medical University has the credit of producing qualified surgeon.
Three new postgraduate programmes were accredited in the varsity last week. The varsity has the honour of conducting examinations of students of undergraduate and post graduate programmes in a transparent way.
In the first final examination of Master of Surgery, Dr Muhammad Dawood Arshad performed outstandingly and became first qualified surgeon of the varsity.
LAHORE : Moderate but scattered rain was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Transport Muneeb Sultan Cheema has said that corruption of even one pie will not be...
LAHORE ; SHO Gujjarpura Sub Inspector M Afzal was suspended for registering a false case against a citizen.In the...
LAHORE : The Community Mobilisation Wing of Lahore Waste Management Company has started an awareness campaign at...
RAWALPINDI : Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority M Saif Anwar Jappa on Saturday directed all the...
LAHORE : In the wake of an increase in dengue cases in the province, the Punjab government has decided to take strict...
Comments