Sunday August 21, 2022
FJMU earns distinction

By Our Correspondent
August 21, 2022

LAHORE : Fatima Jinnah Medical University has the credit of producing qualified surgeon.

Three new postgraduate programmes were accredited in the varsity last week. The varsity has the honour of conducting examinations of students of undergraduate and post graduate programmes in a transparent way.

In the first final examination of Master of Surgery, Dr Muhammad Dawood Arshad performed outstandingly and became first qualified surgeon of the varsity.

