Digital media feat for PSCA

LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has achieved an important milestone on digital media on Saturday.

PSCA has received Silver Play Button on reaching one-lakh subscribers of YouTube. On this occasion, Director Public Relations Tauseef Sabih Gondal presented the Silver Button to Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority Kamran Khan. Safe City Social Media Cell conducts awareness campaigns on law & order, police and law enforcement agencies.

Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan said that the PSCA is highlighting the positive image of the police on social media. ‘PSCA media team is helping in public awareness campaigns. Whole team is thankful for the encouragement and positive response from social media users.