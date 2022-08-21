Fourth polio drive of current year gets underway

LAHORE : Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali inaugurated the fourth polio drive of current year with administration of polio drops to under five years children at a ceremony organised at Mian Mir Hospital here on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General and Finance) CO Health Lahore and DHO Lahore also participated in the ceremony.

While talking to media, DC Lahore Muhammad Ali told that polio drive would actually start from August 22, 2022 and would continue till 28th August.

He told that as many as two million children below the age of five year would be administered polio drops by polio teams under tight security. “169 union councils will be covered by 5,788 mobile teams, 381 fixed teams and 191 transit teams”.

DC Lahore further told that district health authority had conducted special training sessions to train the polio workers while macro and micro plans of the polio teams had been updated.

Additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners will be in field to monitor polio workers and to check the performance of polio teams, DC Lahore said and appealed the citizens to get their children administered with polio vaccine and to cooperate with polio teams when they arrive at their doorsteps.