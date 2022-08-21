Jang Economic Session: ‘Evolve strategy to avert food crisis threat’

LAHORE : Pakistan may face many threats and challenges in coming time due to inflation and other social problems while national security can be preserved as long as wheat continues to meet the food requirement and meantime agriculture sector did not face any challenges.

There is fear of another shortage of agricultural commodities in the coming days, which could further increase food inflation due to recent rains and devastating floods.

These views were expressed by the discussants in the Jang Economic Session on “Growing Inflation, National Security Challenges - Solutions to the National Issues”.

The panelists were Dr Ehsan Malik, Dr Salauhdin Ayubi, Mian Fazal Ahmed, Rabia Sultan, and Zartashia Umar while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Dr Salauhdin Ayubi said that politics and inflation are co-related in Pakistan. Now the inflation has become a social problem while unemployment is attached with it. The unemployment is growing due to rising inflation which is increasing crime rate in the society. Food shortage is expected due to floods and rains so that strategy should be made to avert the crisis. He stressed the need of skill human resource development and education.

Dr Ehsan Malik said that word instability become meaningless for Pakistan now while no system exists in the country. The public is burdened with heavy taxes against only one billion USD IMF loan. Further the difference between the rich and the poor widened with political instability while fear of negative impact on agriculture with recent floods and rains. Globally, Pakistan is facing the challenge of revival of its trust.

Mian Fazal Ahmed said globally inflation was growing but in Pakistan, situation is worse. Inflation could be controlled by proper measures. Pakistan is importing those items which it exports due to the poor policies while no attention was paid to the agriculture sector. The effective reforms should be made in industry and agriculture to increase exports and improve country’s economy. A task force of experts should be formed and practical steps should be taken based on their recommendations.

Rabia Sultan said there were many reasons for inflation and everyone affected by it after corona. The situation has become quite difficult in the last few months while food products were adversely affected with the inflation. Export of wheat and cotton has been playing an important role in the country’s economy and if wheat production continues, the country will continue to do well. However, now cultivation of crops has become impossible for framers due to increase in input cost. There is a growing population which is very important to control. Today we need skills education and not graduates, so there is a need to focus more on technical education.

Zartashia Umar said business community should be consulted in policy making and then implemented. The inflation in Pakistan is higher than Afghanistan. Import of some raw materials is necessary. In Pakistan, people use various chemicals in the production of goods, which cause cancer and other diseases. The factories are closing down due to the tax system, which is increasing unemployment. The government should reduce the tax burden on the tax paying institutions and to create a strategy to widen the tax base. There is an urgent need for practical measures.