PMA praises PM for scraping PMC

LAHORE : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore on Saturday lauding the federal government for dissolving the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has said the decision has won the hearts of the doctor’s community.

PMA said the decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for scrapping the ‘white elephant’ PMC is a positive step.

PMA also thanked Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel who fulfilled his promise to the doctor community.

Pakistan Medical Association officials expressed these views in the budget meeting of PMA Lahore held on Saturday.

PMA Lahore President Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami chaired the meeting. Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Prof Dr Tanveer Anwar, Prof Khalid Mehmood Khan, Dr Aram Shahzadi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Ahmed Naeem, Dr Rana Sohail, Dr Riaz Zulqarnain Aslam, Dr Aleem Nawaz, Dr Kamran Ahmed, Dr Nader Khan, Dr Talha Sherwani and Dr Salman Kazmi participated in the meeting.

PMA office-bearer said that the PMC had destroyed medical education in its short stint. MDCAT and NLE were wrongly legislated and paved the way for profiteering.

They demanded that the names of the nominees in the PMC be entered in the ECL and that the administrative and financial audit of the period would be conducted.

They also demanded the government that the newly formed PMDC should be built on

the principles of democratic values with the representation of reputed medical experts and parliamentarians.