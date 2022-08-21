ACE recovers Rs1,086,000 from ex-mayor

LAHORE : Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities have claimed to recover Rs1,086,000 from the former Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Multan.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment received a complaint that ex-mayor and ex-Chief Officers Municipal Corporation Multan had been involved in corruption activities in collusion with contractors in terms of using inferior material in development schemes.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Regional Director Multan investigated the allegations and corruption committed by former mayor Naveed-ul-Haq and others was proved.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities decided to recover received money from the accused.

The former mayor was also accused of illegally investing millions of rupees in publicity campaign of Metrobus by using his powers illegally and approving maps of commercial buildings of the MC Multan.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities registered cases against Naveed-ul-Haq and former COs Sardar Naseer and Ahmed Khan Wattoo and others.

During investigation, the accused promised to return the looted wealth and Naveed-ul-Haq returned Rs1,086,000.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities recovered Rs8,800,000 from former mayor and others. Probe was also underway about making payments to different contractors illegally.