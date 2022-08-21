Pak quartet to attend NCP Summer School in France

LAHORE : Four Pakistani students are going to participate in the prestigious Normandy Chair for Peace (NCP) Summer School in France to be held from Sept 1 to 6, 2022 to deliberate upon "Rights of Future Generations".

Students from the top universities of world including Stanford University, the University of Sydney and University of Hawaii are participating in Summer School to be held at the University of Caen, Normandy.

Four students from Government College University Lahore, Ahmad Ali, Raeesa Riaz, Fatima Asif and M Shahzad are representing Pakistan.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof-Dr Asghar Zaidi said it is a great opportunity for GCU students as professionals, professors and students from various backgrounds and education levels would gather in Normandy, France to learn about key issues and initiatives undertaken by different countries, international organisations and Normandy Chair for Peace. He added that students would get training in science-based policy development and diplomacy.

He revealed that Senior Public Relations Officer Musadaq Sultan is also selected by the Normandy Chair for Peace as participant for the prestigious Summer School. He said that eminent lawyer and senior faculty member of GCU Allama Iqbal Law School, Prof Dr Shakeel Kazmi, is also especially invited to the summer school by the Chair.

GCU students would also participate in the Model United Nations simulation at the summer school on climate, existential risks, peace, and human security to explore how multilateral negotiations take place. The speakers of the summer school included the world’s renowned lawyers, professors, environmental experts, human rights activists and researchers.