Rainwater-filled pothole claims two lives

In a tragic incident, two minor children drowned to death in a pothole filled with rainwater in Bhens Colony on Saturday.

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of 10-year-old Riaz and Sajjad, 8, and transported them to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The Sukkan police said the children were playing near the pothole when Sajjad’s foot slipped and he fell into the pothole and drowned.

The other boy drowned while saving his friend. The families of the boys staged a protest against the incident and criticised the government over the condition of roads in the city.

Minor girl killedA minor girl lost her life and two others were wounded in a road accident in Baldia Town.

The Mochko police said that the three were riding on a motorcycle when a speedy vehicle hit their vehicle.

They were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi where the deceased girl was identified as eight-year-old Anabia, while her injured sister as Urwa, 9, and their uncle as Tauseef, 28.