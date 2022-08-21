Rainwater-filled pothole claims two lives

In a tragic incident, two minor children drowned to death in a pothole filled with rainwater in Bhens Colony on Saturday.
Rescuers retrieved the bodies of 10-year-old Riaz and Sajjad, 8, and transported them to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
The Sukkan police said the children were playing near the pothole when Sajjad’s foot slipped and he fell into the pothole and drowned.
The other boy drowned while saving his friend. The families of the boys staged a protest against the incident and criticised the government over the condition of roads in the city.
Minor girl killedA minor girl lost her life and two others were wounded in a road accident in Baldia Town.
The Mochko police said that the three were riding on a motorcycle when a speedy vehicle hit their vehicle.
They were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi where the deceased girl was identified as eight-year-old Anabia, while her injured sister as Urwa, 9, and their uncle as Tauseef, 28.
Police have filed an interim charge-sheet against six suspects in a case pertaining to the death of a young man who...
The investigation police of District South on Saturday claimed busting a gang of robbers, mostly maids, which had...
The Sindh High Court has restrained the Sindh Building Control Authority from interfering with a fashion designer or...
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday announced that the Sindh government has released Rs1.5...
An additional district and sessions court recently acquitted a lawyer and former spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Taking notice of the video in which a traffic sergeant can be seen beating up a rickshaw driver, who later turned out...
Comments