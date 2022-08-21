No evidence youth partying with friends was pushed off DHA building, say police

Police have filed an interim charge-sheet against six suspects in a case pertaining to the death of a young man who fell from a multi-storey building in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) last month.

Syed Muhammad Ammar, Usman Ahmed, Owais, Uzair Ahmed, Ahmed Jamil, and Syed Faaz were booked and arrested after the death of their 26-year-old friend, Adil Masood Khan, on July 31.

The investigating officer (IO) filed an interim charge-sheet before Judicial Magistrate (South) Mazhar Ali, charging the suspects with manslaughter punishable under Section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

During the course of the investigation, IO Abdul Raheem stated that he found no evidence to suggest that the deceased was pushed off the residential building or there was any resentment between him and the suspects.

The IO, suspecting murder, had earlier inserted Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in the case.

The charge sheet said the hashish and fag ends of cigarettes recovered from the flat and blood samples of the suspects had been sent to the University of Karachi’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) for chemical examination, a report of which is being awaited. It listed 14 witnesses, including the complainant. The owner of the flat where the alleged drug party took place has been named an absconder.

On Saturday, the matter came up for hearing before Magistrate Ali, who adjourned the hearing until August 25 with a direction to the IO to complete the investigation and submit the final charge sheet by the next date of the hearing.

Masood, a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, died after falling off the 17th floor of a high-rise building near Do Darya under mysterious circumstances on the morning of July 31.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s sister at the Darakhshan police station under sections 322 and 34 (common intention) of the PPC.

According to the complainant, she resides in Lahore and received a call from her brother’s friend, Hammad, who informed her about the alleged accident. She travelled to Karachi after she was informed about the death of her brother. She said her brother’s friends abandoned him and fled after he fell from a flat in DHA. The body had been lying in an open area for hours before the administration of the building took it to a hospital. She said she had a sneaking suspicion that his brother was pushed off the building by one of his friends.

Earlier, the IO had informed the court that the youth had rented the apartment, where they were having a party when Khan went to the balcony from where he fell. His friends fled the scene as they neither shifted him to a hospital nor informed anyone about the incident. The building administration later shifted the deceased to a hospital.

During the initial interrogation, the police officer said, the suspects confessed that they were using drugs at the flat.