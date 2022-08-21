Woman among three held for robbing DHA houses

The investigation police of District South on Saturday claimed busting a gang of robbers, mostly maids, which had committed robberies in DHA.

DIG South Range Karachi Sharjeel Kharl had formed a team under the supervision of SSP Investigation South Dr Imran to look into the matter and catch the culprits. The investigation team traced the gang of maids, who would enter bungalows in the Defence area under the pretext of seeking employment and injected drugs into food and drink of family members. They would take away valuables and cash from the residences.

The police team arrested three main suspects of the gang, including a woman, and recovered stolen jewellery, expensive clothes and other goods from their possession. The suspects were identified as Misbah Bibi, maid and daughter of Shaukat Hussain, and her companions as Muhammad Mumtaz and Muhammad Muqib.

During the interrogation, they revealed that they belonged to Punjab, and they would enter bungalows under the pretext of seeking a job.

They said whenever they got an opportunity, they would intoxicate the family members and commit theft.