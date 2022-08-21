Woman among three held for robbing DHA houses

The investigation police of District South on Saturday claimed busting a gang of robbers, mostly maids, which had committed robberies in DHA.
DIG South Range Karachi Sharjeel Kharl had formed a team under the supervision of SSP Investigation South Dr Imran to look into the matter and catch the culprits. The investigation team traced the gang of maids, who would enter bungalows in the Defence area under the pretext of seeking employment and injected drugs into food and drink of family members. They would take away valuables and cash from the residences.
The police team arrested three main suspects of the gang, including a woman, and recovered stolen jewellery, expensive clothes and other goods from their possession. The suspects were identified as Misbah Bibi, maid and daughter of Shaukat Hussain, and her companions as Muhammad Mumtaz and Muhammad Muqib.
During the interrogation, they revealed that they belonged to Punjab, and they would enter bungalows under the pretext of seeking a job.
They said whenever they got an opportunity, they would intoxicate the family members and commit theft.
In a tragic incident, two minor children drowned to death in a pothole filled with rainwater in Bhens Colony on...
Police have filed an interim charge-sheet against six suspects in a case pertaining to the death of a young man who...
The Sindh High Court has restrained the Sindh Building Control Authority from interfering with a fashion designer or...
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday announced that the Sindh government has released Rs1.5...
An additional district and sessions court recently acquitted a lawyer and former spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Taking notice of the video in which a traffic sergeant can be seen beating up a rickshaw driver, who later turned out...
Comments