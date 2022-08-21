Ex-spouse of PTI leader acquitted in harassment case as witnesses turn hostile

An additional district and sessions court (South) recently acquitted a lawyer and former spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Laila Parveen of charges of harassing his stepdaughter after all the four prosecution witnesses were declared hostile in the case.

Ali Hassnain Sargana had been booked by the police on a complaint with regard to allegedly harassing his stepdaughter in the Gizri area.

The additional district and sessions court, after perusal of the statements of the prosecution witnesses, observed that it appeared that the complainant had deposed that her mother contracted second marriage with the accused and they used to altercate in routine on which she became annoyed.

The court observed that the complainant further deposed that no incident took place as alleged in the FIR. It further observed that the complainant had also not supported the memo of arrest and the memo of the place of the incident by deposing that her signature thereon was obtained at the police station. The complainant had also deposed that her stepfather was innocent.

The court observed that prosecution witness Laila Parveen, mother of the complainant, prosecution witness Simran, sister of the complainant, and prosecution witness Anum, maid of the complainant, also did not support the prosecution case.

The court observed that all prosecution witnesses were declared hostile and cross-examined by the prosecution but nothing favourable to prosecution had come on record. It said that there was no likelihood of the defendant of the case to be convicted if the case proceeded further; therefore, his application for acquittal was allowed and he was acquitted of the charges.

Mr. Hassnain said that the allegations narrated in media with regard to his arrest led to severe mental agony and torture despite the fact that a court of law acquitted him of all charges. He said that entire defamatory campaign was the result of an extortion scheme orchestrated by a scorned ex-wife.