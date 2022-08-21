Labour leaders, activists urge workers to use all avenues under GFA for their rights

Labour rights leaders and activists have urged the workers and trade unions to use all available avenues and tools under the Global Framework Agreement (GFA) for the realisation of their rights.

This was stated at an awareness session organsied by the Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) in collaboration with the IndustriAll Global Union (IGU) on Friday.

HBWWF General Secretary Zahara Khan, the moderator of the session, told the audience that the GFA served to protect the interests of workers across a multinational company’s operations. She said the GFA was negotiated on a global level between trade unions and a multinational company.

They put in place the very best standards of trade union rights, health, safety, environmental practices, and quality of work principles across a company’s global operations, regardless of whether those standards exist in an individual country. She said the IGU prioritises establishing and monitoring GFAs with multinational companies, adding that the union has inked GFAs with various multinational companies, and some of them have a presence in Pakistan.

National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) General Secretary Nasir Mansoor said the IGU was the largest organisation of trade unions. He asked for unity and organisation amongst workers, adding that trade unions were not strong in Pakistan and we all should play our role to increase awareness amongst workers.