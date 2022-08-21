Haleem Adil’s bail plea hearing adjourned in land grabbing case

A court on Saturday adjourned until August 22 the hearing of an application filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh seeking post-arrest bail in a land grabbing case.

Sheikh, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, was taken into custody and sent to prison on August 17 after the court revoked his interim pre-arrest bail for failing to join an ongoing investigation into the case.

The lawmaker has been booked by the Anti-Encroachment Force Zone I for alleged illegal occupation of 40 acres of state land near the Northern Bypass in the Manghopir area.

On Saturday, his bail application came up for hearing before the Special Court Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment). The judge was informed that the state prosecutor was suffering from Dengue fever, due to which he could not turn up in the court.

The judge adjourned the hearing until August 22 when the defence counsel and prosecutor will forward their arguments on the matter.

On Wednesday, the lawmaker had turned up before the Special Court Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) as it took up his plea for confirmation of his interim pre-arrest bail granted to him against a surety of Rs100,000. The investigating officer submitted a report to the court, stating that the accused had not yet joined the investigation.

The judge had noted that Sheikh was granted bail before arrest on June 22 with a direction to join the investigation, but when the matter came up for hearing on July 18, the investigating officer informed the court that he had not yet joined the probe.

He said Sheikh’s lawyer requested time to comply with the court direction and the hearing was put off until August 4 when the accused didn’t appear in the court and filed an application seeking to condone his absence, which was accepted and the hearing was adjourned till August 17.

The state counsel argued that the PTI MPA had disobeyed the direction of the court, rendering his bail application liable to be dismissed on this ground. On the other hand, defence counsel Zahoor Mahsud contended that his client contacted the IO time and again for the purpose but he didn’t cooperate with him and when Sheikh went to his office to have his statement recorded, he was not available.

“It is hard to believe that the investigation officer did not mark attendance of the accused or he was not available when the accused appeared for joining the investigation,” the judge remarked. “The accused could have moved a written application when he appeared for his statement before the investigation officer to prove his presence. He could have even captured a photo of him [ visiting the office] but nothing was done,” he remarked.

The judge said the accused had ample time to join the investigation but he didn’t do so. Therefore, he ruled, the lawmaker’s plea for confirmation of the bail was dismissed. Following the pronouncement of the verdict, the opposition leader was taken into custody and sent to prison on judicial remand amid tight security.