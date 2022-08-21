Security steps finalised

The Karachi police have finalised security arrangements for the NA-245 by-election being conducted today.
According to the contingency plan, more than 2,500 cops were being deployed in 110 polling stations ahead of the by-poll. During a media briefing at DIG East Office on Saturday, Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho said that a police contingency plan for the NA-245 by-poll had been finalized.
“More than 2,600 police officials and personnel will perform security duties, while a monitoring cell has also been set up at the Karachi Police office,” he said. “No one would be allowed to take the law into hands and the police will deal with such elements without any discrimination.”
He said that four platoons of police, Anti-Riot Force, Rapid Response Force, and specialised units of police would be on standby in case of any emergency. He asked to ensure the implementation of the standard operating procedure, adding that no armed men would not be allowed in the surroundings of the polling stations.
In a tragic incident, two minor children drowned to death in a pothole filled with rainwater in Bhens Colony on...
Police have filed an interim charge-sheet against six suspects in a case pertaining to the death of a young man who...
The investigation police of District South on Saturday claimed busting a gang of robbers, mostly maids, which had...
The Sindh High Court has restrained the Sindh Building Control Authority from interfering with a fashion designer or...
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday announced that the Sindh government has released Rs1.5...
An additional district and sessions court recently acquitted a lawyer and former spouse of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Comments