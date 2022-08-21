Security steps finalised

The Karachi police have finalised security arrangements for the NA-245 by-election being conducted today.

According to the contingency plan, more than 2,500 cops were being deployed in 110 polling stations ahead of the by-poll. During a media briefing at DIG East Office on Saturday, Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho said that a police contingency plan for the NA-245 by-poll had been finalized.

“More than 2,600 police officials and personnel will perform security duties, while a monitoring cell has also been set up at the Karachi Police office,” he said. “No one would be allowed to take the law into hands and the police will deal with such elements without any discrimination.”

He said that four platoons of police, Anti-Riot Force, Rapid Response Force, and specialised units of police would be on standby in case of any emergency. He asked to ensure the implementation of the standard operating procedure, adding that no armed men would not be allowed in the surroundings of the polling stations.