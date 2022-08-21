Absent humanity

This letter refers to the news report ‘Medical student tortured for refusing marriage proposal’ (August 18, 2022). Such severe mental and physical trauma and humiliation brought upon a person cannot be overlooked. Refusing a marriage proposal is one’s personal choice and right and it seems as if our society’s ethics and morals are declining. Such incidents pose a bigger question as to what drives the perpetrators of these terrible acts to such callous brutality. Most people who get involved in such deeds are privileged and have it all, so what triggers them to stoop so low is beyond comprehension.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada