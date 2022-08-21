The right focus

Rather than focusing on serious issues, politicians are only focused on dethroning each other. For example, the Baloch people are deprived of their fundamental rights, having no electricity, gas, food or water.

When the state deprives its citizens of their basic needs and rights, they can turn to radical ways. If the government does not respond to its people Pakistan will have to suffer further instability. Its time for the politicians to get their priorities in order.

Raja Yousaf Mehmood

Attock