Root it out

Instances of abuse against women are rampant in our society. The recent heinous incident in Faisalabad of a medical student being abducted, assaulted, and videotaped at the hands of a business tycoon, his daughter and a few others adds another chapter to our dark and infuriating saga. Law-enforcement agencies have managed to put the culprits behind bars. It is now the duty of the judicial branch to make an example of them publicly.

There are numerous other such cases where women are deprived of their fundamental rights. Most of these either go unreported because of societal taboos or due to elite pressure. Alarmingly, the rural areas of our country are replete with examples of day-to-day abuse and harassment of women. Furthermore, women are often excluded from financial and legal matters. Their consent is diametrically disregarded in connection with marriage-related matters as well. Upon rejecting a proposal, they are physically assaulted and man-handled. The frequency of such cases is increasing exponentially. There is a dire need to address and root out gendered violence and harassment. Unless the root cause is addressed and justice is served, Pakistan will never be a safe country for women.

Muhammad Aftab Ahmad

Faisalabad