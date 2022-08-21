Elite consensus

This letter refers to the article ‘Debating the charter of economy’ by Abdul Sattar (August 18, 2022). The writer points out that PM Shehbaz Sharif has not elaborated on what the charter is supposed to entail. The writer asks if the PM is “wishing to see an economic model that is supported by all political parties and could be beneficial for the country?”.

Now, all one needs to do to convert the question above into a statement of fact that portrays the heartfelt desire of nearly all party leaders is to replace the word ‘country’ with ‘party leaders’. Obviously, such a model would be very pleasing to our venerable rulers. The problem of Pakistan is not a lack of capability but rather a dearth of integrity.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi