War on poverty

In a society combating poverty and unemployment, the people are compelled to start committing thefts and robberies to earn a basic living. Despite the rising prices, it seems as if the government is not paying much heed to the suffering of its people.

The government must understand the difficulties of its people and facilitate them so that they may earn a sufficient income. Acceptable employment opportunities will prevent the incidence street crime from increasing further.

Muskan Fatima

Karachi