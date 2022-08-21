Broke and heedless

In the wake of rising fuel and energy prices, some of the wealthiest countries in the world, with billions of dollars’ worth of forex reserves, such as Germany and Japan have instituted policies to help conserve energy and curb oil and gas imports. On the other hand, Pakistan seems to be in a totally different world. It is shocking that CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, in the hopes of wooing the traders, has reversed one of the few good measures of the PDM government to close retail shops by 9pm with Sunday as a closed holiday, a practice adopted in Europe many decades ago. The politicians of Pakistan, obsessed with only winning elections, seem to be incognizant of the economic crisis confronting this country.

Pakistan is desperately seeking bail-out packages from the IMF, World Bank etc., and needs to increase tax revenues, lower expenditures and impose fiscal discipline to access the funds. However, discipline and austerity are a poor fit for the priorities of our political supremos. Earlier, the PDM-led federal government caved under heavy political pressure and withdrew the nominal fixed tax imposed on retailers. Sadly, the deficit in tax revenues is now to be borne by the salaried classes.

Dr Nighat

Lahore