Gold up Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs200 per tola on Saturday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs142,600 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs171 to Rs122,256.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $5 to $1,747 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30.