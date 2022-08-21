Entering hyperinflation?

LAHORE: Pakistan seems to be on the cusp of entering a hyperinflation cycle because of high global commodity prices, higher indirect taxes, loose regulation, and worse governance at provincial and local levels.

Critics may argue that at the peak of global commodity rates the inflation in Pakistan was below 20 percent. Why does it continue to increase when the global commodity rates are declining? Previous regime controlled inflation by absorbing the increase in petrol and power rates by weakening its finances through higher borrowing.

When the present government increased petroleum, power, and gas rates it triggered inflation to unimaginable levels.

In addition, the tax revenue targets were enhanced in the last budget. The direct taxes imposed on traders through electricity bills were withdrawn (to be replaced by higher taxes on compliant sectors).

This ban brought a windfall for big vendors that had already warehoused tonnes and tonnes of those banned products to jack up their prices manifold. When these stocks started thinning, the government lifted this ban. It has stressed that the import duties on luxury imports would be prohibitive, but no duty structure has yet been announced. This has provided the distributors of luxury goods to further increase the prices on remaining stocks.

The increase in petroleum, power, and gas rates multiplies the cost of manufacturing, services, and supplies. The inflation got a further boost when the rupee declined against the US dollar to Rs240 by July 30, 2022. It has eased to Rs215 during the last 20 days, but its impact would be felt months later. The agricultural commodities registered an unusual increase as the rates of fertilisers, pesticides, and seeds have skyrocketed.

The cost of water through tube wells and that of transportation of agricultural goods has also scaled new peaks.

The role of middlemen as main financiers of farmers increased instead of decreasing. These middlemen now regulate the rates of agricultural commodities instead of the state. The coalition government is toothless as it cannot implement its policies. Its coalition partners rule only Sindh province. The governments in Punjab and KP do not cooperate on numerous matters with the federal government. Federal government’s directive of closing the markets at 9 PM and keeping them shut down on Saturday and Sunday to conserve power is effective in Sindh and the federal capital area.

There is no restriction on markets in Balochistan and KP. This gives a wrong signal to the public at large.

The inflation impact of federal government measures comes from federal taxes, petroleum, power, and gas tariffs.

This inflation cannot be avoided unless the government reduces taxes and tariffs. The provincial and local governments have a greater role in regulating the prices and managing inflation to a lower level.

Hoarders manipulate the rates of many essential items by releasing stocks slightly less than market demand. The provincial regulators have the power to check them and even confiscate the hoarded items. The supply and rates of agricultural commodities are controlled by middlemen.

The rates of agricultural commodities are almost always much higher than their farmgate rates. No provincial government has made serious efforts to minimise (if not eliminate) the role of middlemen.

The adulteration of food and non-food items also comes under provincial and local government domain (local governments have been made toothless by the provincial assemblies). Adulteration increases the volume of the commodity but reduces the quantity of pure commodity by replacing it with cheap and sometimes injurious ingredients.

The consumer pays a higher price for adulterated items as it contains fewer actual ingredients. This is a major cause of inflation that has always been ignored.

Standard weight and measures are not used by retailers or vendors. The consumer gets less quantity if the weight and measures are not correct.

It also causes inflation because the buyer gets less quantity for the price he paid. The provincial governments must show muscle to get rid of all malpractices that facilitate inflation, affect the health of the citizens and breed corruption.