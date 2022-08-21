Minister pushes private sector to lead economy

LAHORE: Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, on Saturday wooed the private sector to become the engine of the economy to take the country forward, while stressing on removing all the hurdles in its way.

“The private sector should be given the opportunities to make ‘Made in Pakistan’ a standard brand worldwide and increase the national exports,” the minister said during a visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

He said that in the 1960s, exports of Pakistan were $200 million and the combined exports of South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand were the same.

“Today exports of South Korea are over $600 billion, Malaysia $300 billion and Thailand’s exports are over $267 billion, while we have reached only $30 billion during this period.”

He added that the exports of Turkey increased from $50 billion in 2000 to $288 today primarily because all the developed countries made exports-led growth their priority.

“Political stability is a must for economic development.”

Iqbal said that the country got a rare opportunity in the shape of CPEC and at the time, when no-one was ready to invest a single dollar in Pakistan, China signed agreements worth $46 billion with the country.

The federal minister said the development budget in 2018 was Rs1,000 billion, but when PML-N came back to power in April 2022, it was reduced to Rs550 billion.

He said the local and foreign investors should be encouraged to invest in Pakistan.

“Our tax-to-GDP ratio is only 9.5 percent, whereas we need at least 18-20 percent to ensure sustainable development. We also need to develop entrepreneurship in the country and improve Pakistan’s ranking in the world EODB Index.”

He said that now Pakistan had 350 universities and more than 3000km of motorways but unfortunately our speed of growth was very slow compared to the other countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Bangladesh.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said an economic council should be established, and all the political parties and stakeholders should be included to set a right direction. He also stressed that the income of the agriculture sector should be taxed, while the government should have currency swap agreements with China, Iran and Russia.