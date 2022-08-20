Azan, Usman, Azlan move into semis

KARACHI: Azan Khalil, Usman Nadeem, and Azlan Khawar moved into the semifinals of Texas Chicken All Pakistan Open Squash Championship at NCC here on Friday.

In the quarterfinals of under-19 category, Azan Khalil defeated Asher Butt 9-11, 8-11, 8-11. Usman Nadeem Butt overpowered Varun Asif 15-17, 11-9, 11-4, 11-5. Azlan Khawar beat Shiraz Akber 11-2, 11-9, 11-8. In the quarterfinals of under-13 category, Huzaifa Shahid thrashed Rana Ayan Zahid 11-8, 11-4, 11-1 and Amir Adnan lost to Haris Khalil 4-11, 11-5, 11-9, 5-11, 9-11.

Ahad Butt beat Rehan Siddiqui 13-11, 11-6, 11-2 and Umar Farooq Butt was beaten by Nouman Khan 1-11, 6-11, 2-11. In the quarterfinals of under-17 category, Abdullah Nawaz defeated M Babar 11-6, 11-7, 11-8.