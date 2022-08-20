Waseem to begin preparation for Olympic qualifiers soon

KARACHI: Pakistan's boxing is passing through the most difficult phase of its history. The country last featured in Olympic boxing in the 2004 Athens Games. In order to break that jinx and win a medal at the world's most prestigious spectacle, the country's highly experienced and the world's prominent professional fighter Mohammad Waseem has decided to feature in the Olympic qualifiers in a bid to earn a seat in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Waseem had shown this intention earlier but on Friday he renewed his commitment to flex his muscles in the Olympic qualifiers. “Yes, I have decided to feature in the Olympic qualifiers. I have experience which can help me not only earn a ticket for 2024 Paris Games but also win a gold medal,” Waseem told 'The News' in an interview.

The three-time WBC flyweight world silver champion is in Islamabad these days. After losing his IBF world title bout last March in Dubai to England's Sunny Edwards, Waseem received a huge blow when his company MTK Global closed its operations in April. Waseem, still kept by his promotion Probellum, is aiming to play a fight in professional circuit before shifting his attention to preparations for the Paris Olympic qualifiers.

“I will talk to Probellum and hopefully I will get a fight in professional circuit soon. After that I will focus on preparing for the Olympic qualifiers. I will tell them that until Olympics I will not be able to feature in professional circuit after playing one more fight in professional circuit,” Waseem said.

However, Waseem said that he will need sponsors and financial support for training in Cuba and Russia. “I will need training in Cuba and Russia and for that I will require the support of the state and corporate sector,” Waseem stressed.

Waseem, who has to his credit bronze in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and silver in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, narrowly missed 2012 London Olympics when he fell in the quarter-finals in the Asian Qualifiers in Astana.

“It's not difficult for me to make it to the Olympics. I know how to prepare for it and how to win it as the experience in professional circuit will be of immense value for me,” said Waseem, who represents WAPDA.

He served the country in amateur circuit for over a decade. The General Manager of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) North Anjum Aziz is arranging a training camp for him in Islamabad. Waseem said he will start preparations in the next few days. “Yes, Anjum sahib is backing me and I am thankful to him,” said the Quetta-born fighter.

Waseem will be coached by Tariq Siddiqui, also a former Pakistan coach. Tariq was also part of the coaching panel which trained Pakistani boxers for the Commonwealth Games recently held in England.

Tariq told ‘The News’ that the camp will begin from September 1 in Islamabad. “We are thankful to Anjum Aziz. It will not only help Waseem but the country as well. We will get a chance to return to Olympic fold in boxing after a couple of decades,” said Tariq, who was confident of Waseem's success in his mission. “There is no doubt that Waseem is a highly experienced fighter and can click in the Olympic qualifiers,” he added.

“Yes, he is not young but his experience of playing at major levels can help him easily earn an Olympic ticket. And if he qualifies then he will also get a medal in the 2024 Paris Games,” said Tariq, who was hopeful that besides Waseem one more boxer would qualify for the Paris Olympics. “InshaAllah one more boxer will qualify for the Olympics as I see talent at the top level,” Tariq said.